WATCH: Ramsey drink driver tries to run from police after being stopped in Cambridge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A drink driver who attempted to run from police after being caught driving erratically has lost his licence.
Video footage has been released of the moment Miah Ray tried to escape from officers last month.
But despite his footwork, he has now been brought to justice – and banned from the roads.
Cambridgeshire Police said that neighbourhood officers were on patrol in Cambridge on the evening of 14 October when a Ford Transit van drove past them driving erratically.
The officers followed the van and used their blue lights and sirens to request it to stop but when it did, the driver, Miah Ray, attempted to run off.
The 31-year-old, of Langley Close, Ramsey, was arrested and blew 78 at the roadside, double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml of breath.
In custody he provided an evidential sample of 73 microgrammes.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (18 November), Ray was disqualified from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving. He was also fined £500.
PC Tom Russell, from the neighbourhood team, said: “Ray instantly knew he was in trouble and would be over the limit. There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving, it puts lives at risk and those who do it will be put before the courts.”
Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a confidential, 24/7 hotline to report suspected drink or drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.