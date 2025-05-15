WATCH: Police catch teenager carrying "Rambo" knife and baton in Wisbech

A concerned passer-by reported suspicious activity to police

A teenager caught carrying two weapons in Wisbech town centre has been sentenced to a youth referral order.

The 16 year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Somers Road, Wisbech, on 27 February after police received a report from a person at the nearby Horsefair shopping centre about two people potentially with weapons.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Officers searched the area and came across the boy, who matched one of the descriptions given, along with a man and woman in a gated-off area next to the White Lion Hotel.

A police officer points a taser at the teenager after telling him to get down onto the floor

“As police told the boy he was about to be searched, he took his coat off and handed it to the woman, however, officers spotted a police-style baton sticking out of an inside pocket, as well as a “Rambo” style knife.

“The teenager was charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place, both of which he admitted in court.”

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29 April) where he was sentenced to an eight-month youth referral order – the first community sentence given to most first-time young offenders.

It will require him to attend a youth offender panel comprising two members of the local community and an advisor from a youth offending team, where they will agree a contract of commitments.

PC Ryan Windass, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by a passer-by who acted on their instincts and reported their concerns to us straight away.

“We were able to intervene before the weapons could be used and potentially cause serious harm to someone.”

Information about how to pass on concerns about someone who carries a weapon can be found on our dedicated knife crime information webpage.