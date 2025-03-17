WATCH: Peterborough dozing driver found asleep in McDonald's Drive Thru banned from driving for two years

Lewis John refused to give a sample of breath

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who was found asleep in a McDonald’s drive-through in Peterborough has been banned from driving for two years.

Lewis John, 24, was arrested just before 8am on 15 February after he was found asleep by staff at the fast-food restaurant in Bourges Boulevard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol as he was slurring his words but refused to take a breathalyser test – both at the roadside and while in custody.

Lewis John refused to give a breath sample when he was found asleep at the McDonalds Drive Thru

John, of Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre, was sentenced to 60 hours of unpaid work and handed a two-year driving disqualification after admitting to failing to provide a specimen of breath at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (7 March).

Inspector Karl Secker said: “Getting behind the wheel of a car while in that state is incredibly dangerous, and it is fortunate John wasn’t involved in a collision.

“As police officers, we see the devastation that driving under the influence can cause, and I urge anyone planning to have a drink to think twice before getting behind the wheel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.