WATCH: Man who robbed Peterborough convenience store at knifepoint is jailed

Police obtained his DNA from the balaclava he dropped in the street

A man who robbed a convenience store in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at knifepoint has been jailed for six years.

Wayne Sharman, 38, entered Donaldson News, in Donaldson Drive, at about 9.40am on 4 January wearing a balaclava and brandishing a knife.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He demanded the female member of staff open the till before helping himself to £150 in cash and three packets of menthol cigarettes.

Inset: Wayne Sharman. Main image: A still from the CCTV footage of the robbery.

“Police were called who reviewed CCTV footage which captured the whole incident, including Sharman dropping his balaclava in the street, which was linked to him through DNA analysis.”

The footage shows him making his getaway on an e-scooter, before stopping to discard the balaclava.

Sharman was arrested at his home in Elter Walk, Gunthorpe, on 22 January and charged with robbery and being in possession of a knife in a public place, both of which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Constable George Corney, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly frightening experience for the victim who was simply carrying out her job when she was threatened at knifepoint, putting her in a considerable amount of fear.

“Understandably the seriousness of this crime caused concern within the community, but I hope this sentence and the action taken by ourselves goes some way to reassuring local people.”