WATCH: London drug dealer jailed after police raid his brother's Peterborough home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raid was part of major police operation tackling drug dealing in Peterborough which saw dozens of people arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A London drug dealer who was caught out when police raided his brother’s home in Peterborough has been jailed for more than two years.

Michael Babalola, 24, was arrested on 19 May last year (2023) after police raided Olusegun Babalola’s home in Whitsed Street, Eastfield, as part of a major operation into drug dealing and exploitation in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of pounds of drugs found in home

Photos found on Michael's phone of his illicit gains

Inside the flat, officers found more than £7,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine wraps hidden within a tissue box on the kitchen worktop, along with Olusegun asleep on the sofa and Michael in the bedroom.

Other drugs paraphernalia, including small weighing scales and multiple mobile phones – one of which was later confirmed to be the “deal line” for the county line – were found in the one-bedroom flat, along with a considerable amount of designer clothing and footwear.

Both brothers were arrested, with Olusegun being charged and remanded in prison, while Michael was released under investigation.

While there was no evidence linking Michael to the drugs found in his brother’s flat, analysis of his mobile phone uncovered considerable evidence of both bulk cannabis supply and him being in possession of significant criminal funds including cash, money deposits, luxury items and multiple Rolex watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Babalola (left) and Olusegun Babalola (right)

Michael, of South Road, Lewisham, London, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (13 December) where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property – namely cash, luxury clothing and jewellery.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will be held on a date which is yet to be set next year.

Brother jailed for more than eight years earlier in 2024

Olusegun Babalola (26) was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison after previously admitting five counts of supplying crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in September this year.

Police had gathered evidence that Babalola had been involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the city as part of a ‘county lines’ operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Olly Campbell, who investigated, said: “We are actively targeting those who think it is acceptable to commit crime and supply drugs in Cambridgeshire, including those who travel from other areas of the country.

“As a result of our investigation into his brother – who is now serving an eight-year prison sentence – we uncovered Michael’s criminality.”

Michael is the nineteenth person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs in Peterborough.

The enforcement phase, which ran throughout May 2023, has so far seen 48 people arrested with 23 of those charged with 90 drug offences, and 19 people sentenced to a total of 63 years and one month in prison.