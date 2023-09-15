WATCH: Police raid home of Peterborough drug dealer who hid heroin and crack cocaine in tissue box as he is jailed for eight years
and live on Freeview channel 276
A county lines drug dealer who hid a stash worth more than £7,000 in a box of tissues has been jailed for more than eight years.
Olusegun Babalola, 26, was arrested on 19 May after police raided his home in Whitsed Street, Eastfield, as part of an operation into drug dealing and exploitation in Peterborough.
Following months of intelligence gathering, police evidenced Babalola had been involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the city as part of a ‘county lines’ operation.
The morning police raided his home, officers found more than £7,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine wraps hidden within a tissue box on the kitchen worktop.
Other drugs paraphernalia, including small weighing scales and multiple mobile phones – one of which was later confirmed to be the “deal line” for the county line – were found in the one-bedroom flat, along with a considerable amount of designer clothing and footwear.
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (15 September) where he was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison after previously admitting five counts of supplying crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
Detective Constable Olly Campbell, who investigated, said: “Babalola had a considerable amount of designer goods in his possession, which were not consistent with the lifestyle of someone who claimed to not currently be in employment.
“Through a range of tactics, we were able to build up a significant amount of evidence to prove he not only was dealing drugs but played a leading role in the county lines set-up, meaning he had little choice but to admit the offences in court.”
Babalola is the seventh person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs in Peterborough.
The enforcement phase, which ran throughout May, has so far seen 48 people arrested with 19 of those charged with 83 drug offences, and five people sentenced to a total of 24 years and 11 months in prison.