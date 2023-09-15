Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A county lines drug dealer who hid a stash worth more than £7,000 in a box of tissues has been jailed for more than eight years.

Olusegun Babalola, 26, was arrested on 19 May after police raided his home in Whitsed Street, Eastfield, as part of an operation into drug dealing and exploitation in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following months of intelligence gathering, police evidenced Babalola had been involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the city as part of a ‘county lines’ operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olusegun Babalola is arrested, and inset, some of the drugs found.

The morning police raided his home, officers found more than £7,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine wraps hidden within a tissue box on the kitchen worktop.

Other drugs paraphernalia, including small weighing scales and multiple mobile phones – one of which was later confirmed to be the “deal line” for the county line – were found in the one-bedroom flat, along with a considerable amount of designer clothing and footwear.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (15 September) where he was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison after previously admitting five counts of supplying crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Olly Campbell, who investigated, said: “Babalola had a considerable amount of designer goods in his possession, which were not consistent with the lifestyle of someone who claimed to not currently be in employment.

“Through a range of tactics, we were able to build up a significant amount of evidence to prove he not only was dealing drugs but played a leading role in the county lines set-up, meaning he had little choice but to admit the offences in court.”

Babalola is the seventh person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs in Peterborough.