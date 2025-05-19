WATCH: Key members of Wisbech drugs line jailed after stop-search by police

Billy Venmore and Fred Cook locked up at Huntingdon Crown Cout

A “principal member” and his “second in command” of a class A drugs line in Wisbech have been jailed.

Billy Venemore, 20, was arrested in Church Terrace, Wisbech – a known drugs “hotspot” – on 25 May last year after a stop-search by police uncovered evidence linked to drug dealing.

Venemore was released under investigation but arrested again two months later after evidence from his phone indicated he was the “second in command”, being instructed to deliver cocaine and heroin to customers at various “hotpots”, as well as many messages advising him to avoid certain locations due to high police presence or checking to see if he had been arrested.

Through regular patrols of the town and information from the public, the local neighbourhood policing team identified various drug “pick-up points”, which aligned with messages found on Venemore’s mobile phone.

Fred Cook, 22, who was believed to be the principal member operating the drugs line, was arrested on 19 June last year when the local neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at his home in Cashel Bawn, Mill Road, West Walton, near Wisbech.

Inside the home was an array of designer items including watches, shoes, clothing and accessories estimated to be worth more than £40,000, as well as a cash counter and £490 in cash in his car.

After seizing his mobile phone, hundreds of text messages relating to drug dealing across Wisbech were found.

Jail sentences handed out

The pair appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (May 15) where Venemore, of Laburnum Close, Wisbech, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Cook was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property – namely luxury clothing.

His sentence also included offences relating to investigations by Norfolk police after Cook was stopped on the A1101 in Downham Market on 28 August 2022.

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £1,000 in cash was found inside his car, however later downloads of his mobile phone uncovered evidence relating to drug dealing and fraud.

Messages revealed Cook had been creating car insurance polices using genuine information but with himself as a named second driver, without the knowledge of the policy holder. He was also caught out providing false driver details in relation to speeding tickets.

Cook admitted additional charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine, offering to supply ecstasy, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – namely an extendable baton, five counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of perverting the course of justice and two counts of supplying an article to be used in fraud.

“The impact of drug dealing has been a very real issue"

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “The impact of drug dealing has been a very real issue within Wisbech, which the neighbourhood team have been working hard to tackle.

“Drug dealing, use and associated anti-social behaviour has been taking place in the open where members of the public try to go about their daily business in residential areas, parks and outside shops.

“I hope this latest result shows the community we are listening to their concerns and using their information to tackle the issue. Work is ongoing to disrupt others believed to be involved in dealing drugs in the area.”