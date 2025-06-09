WATCH: Houseboats burn on River Nene in Peterborough after late night arson attack

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:55 BST

Blaze was started on Saturday night

An appeal has been launched after two houseboats were torched by arsonists in Peterborough.

The blaze was started on Saturday night (June 7) at Rivergate near the city centre.

The incident was captured on camera by Adrian Walker.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in the city centre. Photo and video: Adrian WalkerFirefighters tackle the blaze in the city centre. Photo and video: Adrian Walker
Firefighters tackle the blaze in the city centre. Photo and video: Adrian Walker

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.27pm on Saturday (7) crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a fire on Rivergate in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving two house boats. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 3.45am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

