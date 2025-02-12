Ten people have now been arrested

Four men have been arrested today (Wednesday) in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and criminality that occurred across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

A force-led investigation was launched last month following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the county.

Today, Cambridgeshire police were supported by Thames Valley Police in carrying out a number of warrants in the Slough and Reading areas.

Police pictured at a briefing during their ongoing investigation

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man from Horton, two men aged 19 and 44 from Datchet and a 28-year-old man from Winkfield were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event. They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

This takes the number of arrests so far to 10:

• An 18-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

• A 26-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on 31 January

• A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

• A 51-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on 4 February

• A 46-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested on 4 February

• A 30-year-old man from Basildon, Essex, was arrested on 5 February

Since the investigation was launched, police have also seized several vehicles, as well as hare coursing equipment and electronic devices.

Superintendent Ben Martin, Local Policing Commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said: “We made a commitment to the communities affected by the events last month that we would do all we can to pursue those responsible for the abhorrent criminality.

“I hope our continued efforts to identify people and bring them into custody is providing some reassurance that we are taking this seriously and fully investigating.”

The six men arrested in previous weeks have all been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date, with strict conditions:

• Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

• When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

• Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

• Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

• You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

• You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

• You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in any of the 12 counties – Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.