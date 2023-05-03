News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Forensic officers at Ramsey home after murder investigation launched

Officers seen taking photos of a silver Mini parked on the street

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:26 BST

Scenes of Crime officers, wearing forensic oversuits, remain at the scene of a murder investigation nearly 24 hours after the death of a man.

Emergency services were called to Oswald Close at 3.41pm yesterday (May 2) after reports of concern for a man.

Sadly, police said the man, aged in his 50s, died later that day. A cause of death has not been revealed, but today police said a murder investigation had been launched.

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
The man’s name has not been revealed by police, and a post mortem will take place later this week.

Officers are still at the property in Oswald Close, and this morning scenes of crime officers, wearing white forensic oversuits, were seen at the scene. The officers appeared to be photographing a silver Mini, parked on the street near the home.

A police cordon also remains in place today, and officers were still guarding the scene this morning.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area today to reassure residents.

A police guard is still at the sceneA police guard is still at the scene
Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "“I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents but we do believe it to be an isolated incident. There will be extra patrols in the area today should anyone wish to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information should report online (www.cambs.police.uk/report) or call 101 quoting Operation Dalmation. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

A cordon is still in placeA cordon is still in place
Officers were seen taking photos of a MiniOfficers were seen taking photos of a Mini
Police at the scenePolice at the scene
