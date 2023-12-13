WATCH: Driver reversed length of Peterborough street during police pursuit

Mobashar Yasin reversed length of street and ran from police when car was stopped

A man who sent police on a pursuit through a residential area of Peterborough has been banned from driving for almost four years.

Neighbourhood policing officers deployed to Russell Street, Millfield, at about 2pm on 15 November after receiving reports of a black Toyota Corolla involved in a suspected drug deal in the area.

They found the Corolla being driven by 29-year-old Mobashar Yasin in Cobden Street and signalled for him to stop, however he made off, reversing the whole length of Lime Tree Avenue and mounting the curb.

Mobashar Yasin reversed the length of the street in a bid to escape

Yasin proceeded to drive at speed throughout Millfield, narrowly avoiding other vehicles and being forced to stop in Springfield Road due to it being blocked by a member of the public’s car.

A passenger ran from the Corolla but Yasin, who was driving, was detained and arrested for failing to stop for police.

He was further arrested after a roadside drugs wipe test showed positive for cannabis, however he failed to provide an evidential sample when in custody.

Yasin, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (8 December) where he admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and eight months and must pay a £500 fine.

PC Guy Cunningham, from the Eastern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Yasin’s driving was extremely dangerous as he tried to get away from us, no doubt his judgement was impaired by the influence of cannabis.

“Although no drugs were found, I would like to thank the member of the public who called in with the concerns – we know drugs are a concern for the local community in that area and we are working hard to tackle it, so please continue to report any concerns to us.”

