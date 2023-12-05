Peterborough driver caught more than four times over limit as police launch Christmas drink drive campaign

Five arrested in Peterborough on first weekend of Christmas drink/drug drive campaign

A Peterborough driver was caught four times over the drink drive limit at the weekend, as the Christmas police campaign to stop people getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs began.

The driver gave a breathalyser reading of 150ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving in Hampton Court, Westwood at the weekend. The legal limit is 35ugs of alcohol.

Two other drivers in Peterborough were arrested after giving readings above the limit – one, in Windmill Street, Millfield – blew 78ugs, while another, in Lincoln Road, Millfield) – blew 93ugs.

Five drivers were arrested in Peterborough over the weekend

Two other arrests were made in Peterborough at the weekend as part of the campaign – one in Freston, Parnwell, where the driver tested positive for cocaine, and another, in Burmer Road, New England, who was arrested for being unfit to drive.

Men jailed this year for causing fatal crashes while over drink drive limit

More than 600 suspected drink or drug drivers have been arrested so far this year in Cambridgeshire, and at least 230 people have been killed or injured on roads across Cambridgeshire since the start of 2022 because of a drink or drug driver.

In the moments after the collision he tried to restart his engine and was described by a witness as “stinking of alcohol”. He was later found to be more than three times the legal drink drive limit. Zylinski was handed eight years behind bars.

In July, Asadul Karim smashed into the side of a car at 100mph, instantly killing Mark Rulman at Huntingdon.

He lost control of his car when approaching a roundabout. His victim, who was just 36, had been waiting at a red light. Karim was jailed for twelve years.

"One incident which will always stay with me is where a drunk driver and their child died on Christmas day”

PC Sam Sparkes, from the BCH Road Policing Unit, is a family liaison officer who supports families whose loved ones have been killed or seriously injured on our roads.

She said: “Knocking at someone’s door at any time of the year to tell them the life-changing news that their family member will not be coming home is difficult, but it is especially hard around Christmas, when families are looking forward to spending the time together.

“It’s also difficult when an incident could have been avoided – for example if someone called a taxi instead of deciding to drink or take drugs and drive.

“One incident which will always stay with me is where a drunk driver and their child died on Christmas day; being the one to tell the family this news was heartbreaking.

“We don’t want to be telling your family this Christmas that you will not be there to celebrate with them.

“The message is simple, please do not drink or take drugs and drive.”

Confidential hotline available to report drink drivers