WATCH: Disqualified driver arrested after causing crash which killed Cambridgeshire biker

A disqualified driver who killed a motorcyclist and then ran away from the scene has been jailed.

Luke Davidson, 20, was banned from the roads after being caught drug driving when he caused the fatal crash.

Davidson was attempting to turn right out of the Esso Filling Station on the A1421, at Witcham Toll, near Ely, at about 5.15pm on 20 May, when the collision happened.

His drove his black Chrysler 300 in front of a red Suzuki GSX 1400 motorcycle being ridden westbound towards Sutton by Ian Parnell, 57.

Davidson got out, looked at Mr Parnell on the ground, and ran from the scene.

Mr Parnell, of Isle Bridge Road, Outwell, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davidson was identified on the filling station’s CCTV and called police at about 6.30pm to say he was responsible for the collision.

He was arrested nearby in Church Road, Wentworth.

Enquiries found Davidson was a disqualified driver, having been convicted of drug driving in August last year, for which he received an 18-month disqualification.

He was also convicted of driving whilst disqualified in November and received a further four-month ban.

On Friday (8 September), at Cambridge Crown Court, Davidson, of New Road, Mepal, was jailed for four years and seven months, after pleading guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured. Davidson was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the crash, and Davidson’s arrest, following the court hearing.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said his thoughts were with the loved ones of Ian Parnell.

He said: “This was a terrible collision that saw a much-loved father lose his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family.

“Davidson selfishly got behind the wheel of the car despite knowing he was disqualified and only he will know why he did what he did.