WATCH: CCTV captures moment man who carried out random knife attack in Peterborough is detained by armed police

His first victim was stabbed repeatedly from behind, while another had a hot drink thrown over him and was punched

A man who carried out a random attack on a stranger in a Peterborough city centre street has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Cambs Police said Inam Qureshi, 45, approached the victim from behind at about 6.40am on 28 July last year as he walked in Bright Street.

“The man, who is in his 50s and was on a morning walk, was stabbed several times – twice to his leg, once on his arm and once to his head,” a force spokesperson said.

A still from CCTV footage showing the moment police detained the man

“CCTV captured Qureshi walking off and disposing of the weapon in a bush in nearby Deacon Street which was later found by Police Dog Vinnie.

“The victim managed to call for an ambulance, who alerted police, and a search of the area was carried out.

“In the meantime, Qureshi made his way towards Cathedral Square via Westgate where he threw a hot drink over a passerby before he chased the victim down the street and punched him, knocking him to the ground.”

Armed police officers detained Qureshi as he left a shop in Lincoln Road, off North Street.

Inam Qureshi.

In interview, Qureshi told officers he did not recall anything about that morning but admitted it was him in the footage when shown CCTV.

Qureshi, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (7 March) where he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Detective Constable Maisy Napier, who investigated, said: “These were extremely concerning incidents with unprovoked attacks on members of the public that have had devastating effects on the victims and the wider community, especially for the first victim who suffered multiple stab wounds and is still suffering with the psychological effects of the attack.

“He was going about his own business when he was violently attacked by a stranger. Qureshi’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, and I am pleased this has been reflected in the sentence handed out by the judge.”