WATCH: CCTV appeal launched after knifeman carries out armed robbery at Peterborough shop
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a shop.
A woman working at the Shopping Basket, in Everdon Way, Westwood, Peterborough, was threatened by a man with a knife at about 8.45am on Tuesday (17 December).
He demanded cash from the till but the shop worker refused.
The man took a bottle of vodka and fled while the woman was shaken but uninjured.
Anyone who recognises the man in the footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire website using the reference 35/91050/24.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.