WATCH: CCTV appeal launched after knifeman carries out armed robbery at Peterborough shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robbery happened on Tuesday morning

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a shop.

A woman working at the Shopping Basket, in Everdon Way, Westwood, Peterborough, was threatened by a man with a knife at about 8.45am on Tuesday (17 December).

He demanded cash from the till but the shop worker refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV footage following an armed robbery in Peterborough

The man took a bottle of vodka and fled while the woman was shaken but uninjured.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire website using the reference 35/91050/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.