WATCH: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough police and crime commissioner ‘left with little to no choice’ to increase tax by 5%

A police and crime panel unanimously supported the precept increase

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s police and crime commissioner has defended his proposal to increase the policing precept for 2025/26 and says he was “left with little to no choice”.

PCC Darryl Preston “reluctantly” proposed the increase for taxpayers last month, which would equate to an increase of 27p per week for Band D properties, around £14 per year more than 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey which sought the views of members of the public saw 865 validated responses, with 17% holding a neutral stance on increasing the precept, while 67% were generally supportive of the increase and 16% were generally unsupportive.

Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston

The Cambridgeshire police and crime panel met in Peterborough on Wednesday, February 5 to discuss and review the proposed 4.9% increase in the policing precept which residents would pay as part of their council tax.

PCC Preston told the panel: “I’m here today coming to you with a proposal around increasing tax of our local residents. It’s not something any of us take lightly, it’s a very serious responsibility that I have, particularly in light of current economic conditions.

“It’s worthy of note that I’m not aware of any other police and crime commissioner who has not gone to their panel requesting the maximum amount.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crime commissioner emphasised the fact that Cambridgeshire Constabulary is the fourth lowest funded force in the country and argued it may even be lower due to an “outdated and unfair” funding formula.

He added: “Based upon the funding we have received from government, I’m left with little to no choice but to propose an increase in the precept to the maximum allowed.”

Councillor Susan Wallwork of Fenland District Council asked the crime commissioner if the precept increase is just a case of “filling the pot” and not using it to improve the service.

PCC Preston explained that the increase is a case of “paying to maintain” the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being honest with the public, this isn’t bringing a significant amount of additionality,” he said.

The police and crime panel voted unanimously to support the increase in the precept, which is expected to generate £92.6 million and enable the force to balance its budget.

The net total policing grant from the government for Cambridgeshire for 2025/26 is provisionally around £115.8m. With the increased precept, this would leave the force with total funding of £208.5m.