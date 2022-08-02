Warning playing with lock mechanism at Orton Mere could result in death after children spotted messing about on gates

Children are putting their lives at risk playing on a lock mechanism in Peterborough, The Environment AGency has said.

The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer, David Lowndes, caught youngsters playing with the mechanism on the large lock gates at Orton Mere, located in the Ortons, last week.

Now the Environment Agency are warning people of the dangers of the mis-using the lock gates – to ensure no-one is seriously hurt during the school summer holidays.

Children playing on the

The lock connects Ferry Meadows park with Thorpe Meadows park, and is a popular spot for Peterborough families on walks.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said that while the lock mechanism was fairly robust, if the lock was broken, it could cause the river to be closed to boaters while repairs are made.

The spokesperson added: “The Environment Agency owns and maintains assets in many locations across the East Anglian river network and playing with them could lead to serious injury or even death.

“Our structures carry warning signs outlining that strong currents, underwater structures and sudden changes in depths can all pose a serious risk to even the most experienced of swimmers.

The Environment Agency have highlighted the dangers of playing with the lock mechanism

“If you spot someone playing with, swimming close to or damaging Environment Agency structures, please report it - call 0800 80 70 60.”