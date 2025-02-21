WANTED: Police searching for woman with Peterborough links who failed to turn up to court to answer weapons charge

Lisa Coleman was due to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 20)

Police have launched an appeal to trace a woman who failed to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Lisa Coleman, of no fixed abode, was set to appear at the court on Thursday (February 20) in connection with possessing an offensive weapon.

However, she failed to attend.

Hertfordshire Police have now launched an appeal to find the 39 year old.

A spokesperson for the force said she is known to frequent Watford as well as Peterborough.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101