Wanted: Police searching for Ebby Markham who has links to Peterborough
Ebby Markham, 21, from Spalding, is wanted for breach of a court order
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough.
Lincolnshire Police said: “While his whereabouts are unknown, Markham has links to Peterborough and Kirmington in Humberside.
“If you have any information about where he is, please call 101, or email investigating officer [email protected]”