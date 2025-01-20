Wanted: Police searching for Ebby Markham who has links to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jan 2025
Ebby Markham, 21, from Spalding, is wanted for breach of a court order

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough.

Ebby Markham, 21, from Spalding, is wanted for breach of a court order.

Lincolnshire Police said: “While his whereabouts are unknown, Markham has links to Peterborough and Kirmington in Humberside.

“If you have any information about where he is, please call 101, or email investigating officer [email protected]

