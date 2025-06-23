Wanted: Police appeal to find absconded prisoner with links to Cambridgeshire

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have launched an appeal to find a man with links to Cambridgeshire who absconded from prison.

Steven Gaskell left HMP Sudbury, an open prison, sometime between 8.30pm and midnight on Friday 20 June.

Derbyshire Police said the 32-year-old was serving a sentence of more than five years for causing death by driving whilst disqualified and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and a blonde/ginger beard.

Steven Gaskellplaceholder image
Steven Gaskell

He has links to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.

If you know where Steven is please contact Derbyshire police and quote reference number 50-210625, either on their website https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, sending a direct message on the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by calling 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice