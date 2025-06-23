Wanted: Police appeal to find absconded prisoner with links to Cambridgeshire
Steven Gaskell left HMP Sudbury, an open prison, sometime between 8.30pm and midnight on Friday 20 June.
Derbyshire Police said the 32-year-old was serving a sentence of more than five years for causing death by driving whilst disqualified and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and a blonde/ginger beard.
He has links to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.
If you know where Steven is please contact Derbyshire police and quote reference number 50-210625, either on their website https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, sending a direct message on the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by calling 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/