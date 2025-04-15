Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city photographer who was jailed in 2023 after he was caught using a hidden camera to take secret photos and videos of women has had his sentence increased – after more victims came forward.

David Glover, 51, was working as a photographer at various studios in Peterborough and around the south of England between March 2011 and March 2017 – but he used a camera, disguised as a clock, to take secret photos of women at his studios.

Police found 970 videos on a removable hard drive

David Glover

Investigations revealed that during this time he had used the covert camera to secretly film 103 women in his own home, or the changing rooms of three different studios.

There were 970 videos which Glover stored on a removable hard drive. His crimes first came to light after a client’s partner noticed something strange about the clock in a changing room in 2014.

The victim felt too scared and embarrassed to come forward at first, but eventually shared her findings with police years later when a friend encouraged her to do so. Further investigation by police revealed the sheer scale of his offending.

Glover was arrested but claimed he was interested in covert filming and didn’t realise it was illegal.

Jailed in 2023 after admitting 5 counts

In 2023 he pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism – relating to 31 different victims - and was handed one year and eight months in prison.

However, Glover did not admit the sixth count at court, relating to the voyeurism against the 72 unidentified victims found on videos seized from his home. This was despite a warning from the judge this would leave him open to further jail time for any future offences identified.

During the case, some of the victims stood up in court to tell Judge Matthew Lowe how their lives had been turned upside down by Glover's offending, saying they felt shocked, humiliated and violated by the offending, and now had issues trusting others.

One victim labelled Glover as 'an absolute creep,' while another said: "I am disgusted at you and hope you pay for the most heinous of crimes. The world would be a better place without people like you."

Another victim told the court her grandparents still had pictures taken by Glover in their home - but because she could not bring herself to tell them what had happened, they still had the pictures up - which made her feel physically sick when she saw them.

Other victims said that while they had been aspiring models, many no longer dreamed of following a career in fashion.

Many of the women said they feared the films and images could be published online, although the court was told there was no evidence this had happened.

Appeal for further victims to come forward

After the case was reported by local and national media – including by The Peterborough Telegraph, who were in court for the case – police put out an appeal for anyone else who thought they were a victim of Glover's to contact officers.

Within a few hours more victims had come forward and in the next couple of weeks, the officer in the case was contacted by more than 60 women.

Comparing the images provided by the women who came forward against the videos that had been seized from Glover, the officer eliminated most of these women as victims but identified six women who were.

Victim included pregnant woman

The six new victims included a pregnant woman who had had a maternity photoshoot.

All the women were filmed while they had got changed but were completely unaware of the hidden camera.

Investigations also revealed Glover had sexually assaulted a woman at her home in Lincolnshire a number of years ago after being contacted to carry out some photography work. The woman made it clear his behaviour was unwanted, and he left the house after five minutes.

The woman described how he was “very blasé” about what he was doing, and that he thought it was a joke and harmless.

She did not report it at the time or tell anyone else what had happened because she felt it was her fault.

In interview about the new victims, Glover answered “no comment” to all questions.

Guilty pleas to new charges

However, he pleaded guilty to the new charges - six counts of voyeurism and one count of sexual assault – in February.

Glover, of Manor House Court, Deeping St James, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (11 April) where he was handed one year and three months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete a building choices programme, a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed

Glover was given a strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years to monitor future offending, with conditions preventing him from:

Offering or provide to any woman (under any circumstances) any photographic, fashion, media, styling, modelling or presentational advice or services

Purchasing, borrowing, obtaining and/or using (under any circumstances) any device reasonably described as covert, discrete or secret in nature capable of recording any media including a mobile phone hidden for such purposes

Photographing or recording (by any means) any woman other than is unavoidable in ordinary day to day life in public

Photographing or recording (by any means) any woman in private other than with her express prior consent and understanding of such image/s to be taken and the purpose why, disclose immediately any such images and delete all copies immediately on demand

“The lengths Glover went to in order to covertly film women without their consent is sickening."

Detective Constable Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “I would like to praise all Glover’s victims - the original victims and the new ones - for their courage in coming forward.

“The lengths Glover went to in order to covertly film women without their consent is sickening.

“I can only imagine how horrified and violated his victims must have felt about being filmed in this way, and how shocking it must have been to see Glover’s 2023 conviction in the news and fearing they might also have been a victim.

“I am glad that after five years of investigating Glover and gathering all the evidence, including watching more than 900 covert videos and cross referencing these with women who came forward, Glover has faced further justice for what he did.

“Glover has now been released from his 2023 prison sentence and I hope this new conviction gives him time to reflect on his behaviour.

“He will be monitored closely and sent back to prison if he reoffends, and we are pleased our suggested SHPO has been granted which effectively stops him from working as a photographer.

“I am glad we have secured a result for even more of his victims and I hope this shows how seriously we take offences of this nature.”