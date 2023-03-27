A 'disgusting' photographer who used a covert camera in a changing room to film aspiring models and other women as they got changed for shoots has been jailed.

'Absolute creep' David Glover (48) used a camera disguised as an alarm clock in the changing room at a studio he used in a Cambridgeshire village, as well as other locations, to capture footage of more than 100 women as they got changed, storing the pictures on devices at his home.

The court heard Glover had been a respected photographer in the area for many years, taking family shoots as well as portfolio shots for models and aspiring models.

David Glover arriving at court. Credit: Rob Simpson / Terry Harris

On Monday, March 27, Glover appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

"The world would be a better place without people like you."

A number of his victims were in court to see him sentenced, with several in tears throughout the hearing.

Some of the victims stood up in court to tell Judge Matthew Lowe how their lives had been turned upside down by Glover's offending, saying they felt shocked, humiliated and violated by the offending, and now had issues trusting others.

One victim labelled Glover as 'an absolute creep,' while another said: "I am disgusted at you and hope you pay for the most heinous of crimes. The world would be a better place without people like you."

Another victim told the court her grandparents still had pictures taken by Glover in their home - but because she could not bring herself to tell them what had happened, they still had the pictures up - which made her feel physically sick when she saw them.

Other victims said that while they had been aspiring models, many no longer dreamed of following a career in fashion.

Many of the women said they feared the films and images could be published online, although the court was told there was no evidence this had happened.

Camera found by victim’s partner

Thomas Brown, prosecuting, told the court one of Glover's victim's had first become aware of a hidden camera when her partner had spotted it when a shoot was taking place.

He took the memory card, saw what had been filmed on the camera, and told his partner what had happened.

She confronted Glover about the find, but he denied there was any sinister motive behind the camera, saying he had used it as the proprietor of the studio had been accusing him of taking things from the changing room.

But Mr Brown said that as the years went by, the victim continued to worry about why the camera had been put in place, and five years later, she went to the police, and an investigation was started.

The footage seized by police showed there had been more than 100 victims, with 35 identified by police - some after publicity about the case in the media.

Glover was sentenced for offences involving the 35 victims who have been identified, and the court was told if others were identified, he could face further action.

Glover initially stuck to his story when interviewed by police, telling them the camera had been used for security purposes

But forensic examinations of his computer revealed that he had downloaded the videos onto other devices, even 'cataloging' them.

Mr Brown said the footage had been taken over a four-year period.

Judge urged to pass suspended sentence

Mohammed Latif, defending, urged Judge Lowe to pass a suspended sentence, saying Glover, of Edelweiss View, Tallington, had no previous convictions, and had not offended since his arrest.

He also said Glover was a carer for his elderly mother, and had lost his business.

However, Judge Lowe said an immediate prison term was the only sentence available, saying Glover's victims had been left with feelings of distress, anxiety, humiliation, and had been degraded.

He said Glover had acted 'without a moment's regard' for his victim's privacy.