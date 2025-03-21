Violent man assaulted people at Peterborough home before making 999 call saying he had been attacked

Stephen Layton was found in a phone box after making 999 call

A violent man who tried to cover his tracks by making a fake 999 call saying two men had attacked him – after he had assaulted friends and family – has been jailed.

Stephen Layton, 40, had assaulted and attempted to strangle friends and family at a house in Peterborough, earlier in the evening of August 12 2024.

N eighbours heard the commotion and assisted in getting Layton away from the house after he initially refused to leave.

Court news

He was found by police in a phone box after his fake 999 call was responded to by officers.

Cambridgeshire Police said that earlier in the day, Layton had travelled from Glasgow with his partner and their young child to stay with a friend and their son in Peterborough on 12 August last year.

However, an argument broke out while he was staying, when Layton pushed a 51-year-old friend to the ground and attempted to strangle her to the point she could not breathe.

She struggled free only for Layton to do the same to his own partner.

The friend had to intervene again when Layton began attacking her 27-year-old son as he came downstairs, causing scratches to his neck.

In her attempts to protect her son, she was again attacked by Layton who attempted to strangle her. She shouted to her son to call the police after she got free.

Layton, of Govan Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, and he was jailed for nine months.

He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating and possession of cannabis for which no separate penalty was given. The drugs were destroyed and he was ordered to pay £250 compensation each to the friend and her son.

Sentencing him the magistrate said: “The offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified because of an unprovoked attack of a serious nature.”

Detective Constable Kara Halls said: “Layton is a violent and unpredictable man who selfishly got angry when his partner was dealing with her autistic child’s needs.

“I hope this sentence will make Layton reflect on his sudden violent outburst and anger issues and seek help to prevent further violent incidents occurring.”