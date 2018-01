Police are at the scene of a sudden, unexplained death in Yaxley this evening, Friday January 11.

Officers are investigating following an incident in Whitney Drive, Yaxley, located on the new Persimmon homes development New Horizons.

Police at a property in Whitney Drive. Photo: Terry Harris

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a sudden death in Whitney Drive, Yaxley.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”

