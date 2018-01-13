UPDATE: Death of woman in Yaxley being investigated by police

Police are this morning continuing to investigate an unexplained death at a property in Yaxley.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman in her 30s has died.

Police at a property in Whitney Drive. Photo: Terry Harris

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a post mortem is not expected to be carried out until next week.

Police were called to an incident in Whitney Drive, Yaxley, located on the new Persimmon homes development New Horizons, last night,, Friday January 12.

Forensic officers have also atended the scene since and a police cordon remains in place.

