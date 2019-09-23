Video shows car smashing into lamppost in Peterborough before men flee scene

A resident living in Park Crescent has called for action to tackle speeding in the area after a car smashed into a lamppost, with three men then fleeing the scene.

The Skoda Octavia crashed at around 11pm last Friday, destroying the lamppost and leaving skid marks on the road and pavement.

The smashed lamppost in Park Crescent

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "Three men who were in the vehicle ran away from the scene. Officers attended, but they were unable to find the men. An investigation is ongoing."

This is not the first time cars have crashed dramatically in the Park ward area.

Now, one resident living in the vicinity of the latest crash has called for action to be taken.

Wishing to remain anonymous, he said he wanted to bring to people's attention of "yet another reckless driver causing damage in our street and putting the lives of our families and friends at risk again".

Skid marks on the road and pavement

He added: "Just over a year on from the last time this happened, and absolutely zero action taken by the council or the decision makers within the police, we are again left with the aftermath of damage and destruction, the fourth time now since we have lived on Park Crescent. What is it going to take for action to be taken?

"My wife and four friends had been returning from an evening out just 30 minutes prior to this in exactly the same spot."

The resident has emailed city councillors asking for action to be taken.

Councillors for the area have previously called for new safety measures to be installed.