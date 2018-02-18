Safety calls over speed dangers

A city councillor has called for action to be taken on roads in his ward following a series of crashes.

Cllr Richard Ferris said new safety measures needed to be put in place in Park Ward to keep road users safe.

He said residents were concerned about the number of incidents, and called for new measures in the area.

Incidents have included a car crashing into a coach, vehicles crashing through walls, and cars hitting trees - despite the residential surroundings.

Cllr Ferris said: “At the moment, it tends to be young men after dark who are causing problems in the area.

“There is no police presence in the area to enforce speeding and road safety issues. I am sympathetic to the police, because they don’t have the resources. We have a Community Speedwatch group, and that is making a difference - but we need more volunteers to help out.”

Cllr Ferris said there were particular issues on Park Crescent. He said: “I would like to see raised speed bumps - larger than the ‘sleeping policeman’ type bumps. I know it would be expensive to install, but I think it is important. There is the college, care homes, Central Park and Thomas Deacon Academy nearby.

“I have had reports from local residents of cars racing round there two abreast. We need to keep it safe because there are so many vulnerable road users.

“I would also like to see 20mph limits on residential roads. Obviously on main roads like Broadway, Eastfield Road and Dogsthorpe Road it would not be possible, but on the smaller roads something needs to be done. I am having a meeting with the Highways Department at the council in a few weeks to discuss what is happening.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Highways officers have been in contact with Councillor Ferris and will be carrying out a site visit to the area on February 22 to discuss the issues in detail. Following this, we will investigate the circumstances further, with a view to making recommendations about what potentially can be done.”

A police spokesperson said: “It’s simple, the faster you drive the less time you have to react and you are putting not only your life at risk but also the lives of others.”

Anyone who wishes to help the Community Speedwatch team can contact Cllr Ferris.