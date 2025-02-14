UPDATE: Costa Coffee: Police release description of suspect after vandal smashed 23 windows at branch in Bourne near Peterborough

Branch is back open this morning

An appeal has been launched after a vandal smashed every window at a branch of Costa Coffee in Bourne near Peterborough.

Police were called at around 7.20pm to the branch in Burghley Centre on North Street in the town last night.

This morning, all the windows in the branch were boarded up as a result of the damage. However, it was open as normal.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating after more than 20 windows and the door to the coffee shop were smashed by a man reported to be wearing a balaclava at around 7pm last night.

“There were a lot of people in the area at the time, and we understand that there were lots of them filming on mobile phones.

“We are asking for that footage will help our detectives understand more about the incident and the person responsible, which has yet to be identified.

“The incident was reported at 7.18pm and officers were deployed to the scene and searched the local area but did not locate the person believed to have been involved.

“The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, and was wearing a black and white stiped top, light blue jeans, and a dark balaclava over his face. He is believed to have left in the direction of M&S.

“We are also keen to hear any other information that people might have which would help our investigation.

“If you can help, please contact us by emailing PC Cain Hendry on [email protected] and quote incident 372 of 13 February.”