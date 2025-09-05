Two women arrested for shoplifting at stores in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

By Gemma Gadd
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
Police investigating shoplifting concerns at Queensgate Shopping Centre stuck it lucky when they managed to catch some thieves in action.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were responding to concerns about shoplifting at Sostrene Grene on Monday when their officers were made aware of another shoplift in progress.

“A woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s were both arrested for the theft, along with thefts from other Queensgate stores,” said a force spokesperson.

"They have since been bailed while our investigation continues.”

Police have arrested two women on suspicion of shoplifting offences at Queensgate Shopping Centre, in Peterborough.placeholder image
The force added: “Retail crime across the city is a current priority for the team. You can find out about the work they have been doing to address this issue, along with their other priorities, on our website.

