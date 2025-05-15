Two teenagers appear in court charged with robbery at Peterborough BMX track

Robbery said to have taken place on Monday, May 12

Two teenagers have appeared in court after being charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Peterborough

Police said Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 15) in connection with the incident, which is said to have taken place on Monday, May 12 at the BMX track off Benyon Grove, in Orton Malborne.

Court news

On Thursday (May 15), a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Following their appearance in court yesterday, the 18-year-old has been remanded in prison until a further court hearing next month.

“The 16-year-old was granted bail by the courts, with conditions of a curfew between 7pm and 7am and to attend appointments with the Youth Justice Service four times each week, until his next court hearing next month.”

The police spokesperson said no pleas had been entered in the hearing at the Peterborough court.

They are due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on June 11.