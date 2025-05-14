Two teenagers charged over robbery at Peterborough BMX track
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged robbery that happened at a Peterborough BMX track.
The robbery is said to have happened at the BMX track off Benyon Grove, in Orton Malborne on Monday afternoon (May 12).
Cambridgeshire Police said two arrests were made in connection with the incident on Tuesday morning (May 13).
Now, two people have been charged.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough have been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.
“They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (14 May).”