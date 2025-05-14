Two teenagers charged over robbery at Peterborough BMX track

18-year-old and 16-year-old due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 14

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged robbery that happened at a Peterborough BMX track.

Cambridgeshire Police said two arrests were made in connection with the incident on Tuesday morning (May 13).

Now, two people have been charged.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough have been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

“They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (14 May).”