Two teenagers charged over robbery at Peterborough BMX track

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th May 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:21 BST
18-year-old and 16-year-old due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 14

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged robbery that happened at a Peterborough BMX track.

Most Popular

The robbery is said to have happened at the BMX track off Benyon Grove, in Orton Malborne on Monday afternoon (May 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said two arrests were made in connection with the incident on Tuesday morning (May 13).

The two teenagers will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Courtplaceholder image
The two teenagers will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court

Now, two people have been charged.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough have been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

“They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (14 May).”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice