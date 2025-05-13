Two teenagers arrested in Peterborough following reports of robbery at BMX track in Orton

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th May 2025, 10:32 BST
Police appealing for witnesses following reports of incident in city

Two teenagers have been arrested following reports of a robbery in Peterborough.

The robbery is said to have happened at the Orton BMX track on Monday, May 12.

The arrests happened on the morning of Tuesday, May 13.

Two arrests have been made by policeplaceholder image
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our officers have made two arrests following reports of a robbery at the BMX track off Benyon Grove, in Orton Malborne, on Monday afternoon.

“Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 18, were arrested in Orton Malborne on Tuesday morning on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“Anyone with information should contact us via our website at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/34387/25 or call 101.”

