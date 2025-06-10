Two Peterborough teenagers arrested on suspicion of carrying imitation firearms

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 16:32 BST

Two teenagers in Peterborough have been arrested on suspicion of carrying imitation firearms.

Police spotted two teenagers riding a motorcycle while out on patrol in Hampton on Monday evening (June 10).

Shortly, afterwards both were arrested on foot in Eagle Way.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers on patrol spotted a motorcycle being ridden in Hampton at about 7pm yesterday (9 June).

Eagle Way, Hampton.Eagle Way, Hampton.
“Shortly after, two young men were arrested on foot in Eagle Way.

“A 19-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and theft. He has been released on bail until 7 September.

“An 18-year-old, of Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, theft, possession of cannabis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance. He remains in custody.

“An investigation is on-going.”

