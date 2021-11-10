Two Peterborough men arrested as police raid four city addresses in organised crime crackdown

Crime news

A 34-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, while a 50-year-old man, also from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They were arrested as part of a police operation led by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and supported by Cambridgeshire Police, which saw officers carry out warrants at four addresses in Peterborough.

The warrants were part of an investigation into a suspected organised crime group, which police had uncovered by looking at criminality associated with specialist encrypted phones.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Peters, from ERSOU, said: “This was a significant policing operation to clamp down on serious and organised criminality and further investigation work is now on-going.