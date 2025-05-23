Two arrests made over assault which left Peterborough 16-year-old with fractured skull

A 19-year-old has been arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating an assault which left a 16-year-old with serious injuries – including a fractured skull – have made an arrest.

Yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “The assault took place at about 5.45pm in Redmile Walk, Welland, where a 16-year-old boy was left with a deep laceration to his forehead and fractured skull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old has been arrested

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition."

Today the spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested this morning on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (21 May) in connection with the assault has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in August, with conditions not to go to Welland Road and to adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 7am."