16-year-old boy suffers fractured skull in Peterborough assault

Assault happened on Monday, May 19

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after a teenage boy suffered serious injuries – including a fractured skull – in an assault in Peterborough.

The serious assault on a teenage boy happened on the evening of Monday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The assault took place at about 5.45pm in Redmile Walk, Welland, where a 16-year-old boy was left with a deep laceration to his forehead and fractured skull.

Crime news

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“We have been carrying out enquiries and have so far made one arrest in connection with this violent attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, using their online reporting form or webchat and quote 35/36407/25. Those without internet access should call 101.