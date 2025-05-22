16-year-old boy suffers fractured skull in Peterborough assault

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd May 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 12:07 BST

Assault happened on Monday, May 19

Police have launched an appeal after a teenage boy suffered serious injuries – including a fractured skull – in an assault in Peterborough.

The serious assault on a teenage boy happened on the evening of Monday, May 19.

A police spokesperson said: “The assault took place at about 5.45pm in Redmile Walk, Welland, where a 16-year-old boy was left with a deep laceration to his forehead and fractured skull.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“We have been carrying out enquiries and have so far made one arrest in connection with this violent attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, using their online reporting form or webchat and quote 35/36407/25. Those without internet access should call 101.

