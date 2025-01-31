Two arrests made and four vehicles seized following 'disorder and criminality' that caused devastation across Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambs police supported by forces in Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Essex

Two men have been arrested today (Friday) in connection with an investigation following the disorder and criminality that occurred across Cambridgeshire on Saturday (25 January). In addition to the arrests a significant amount of property was also seized.

A force-led investigation was launched following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the county, over the weekend.

Incidents took place in Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, Manea, Wimblington and Doddington and police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

The four vehicles seized by police

Today, Cambridgeshire police were supported by neighbouring forces Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Essex, as well as the National Rural Crime Unit and National Wildlife Crime Unit, in carrying out a number of arrest warrants across the region.

An 18-year-old man from Spalding and a 26-year-old man from Grantham were arrested this morning on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event. They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police also seized four vehicles, three in Grantham and one in Essex, as well as hare coursing equipment.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “I do not underestimate the impact Saturday’s events had on our communities and the devastation it has left behind. Earlier this week I committed to launching an investigation and bringing to justice those responsible’.

“We have a dedicated investigation team who have been working tirelessly reviewing the many pieces of information that have been coming into us since the weekend and have led to these arrests.”

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, head of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU), said: “What took place at the weekend across several forces is utterly disgraceful and a blatant disregard for both law and civilised society.

“The multi force response, with specialist support from two national units emphasises that it will not be tolerated and that we are committed to responding robustly.

“We hope today’s arrests sends a clear message to anyone involved in this kind of behaviour.”

Chief Constable Dean added: “Our work is ongoing to identify those responsible, however I hope today’s action provides some reassurance that we are fully investigating the criminality suffered by our communities last weekend.

“We have dedicated patrols in place this weekend and would encourage anyone concerned about further disorder to contact us.”