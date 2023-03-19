Two people have been arrested in connection with violence in Fenland on Saturday (March 18).

Police received multiple calls at around 1pm with reports reporting violence in the Hornbeam Close area of March.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were injured.

Hornbeam Close, March.

The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by ambulance, whereas the woman suffered minor injuries and was seen by paramedics at the scene.

A 36-year-old man from Chippenham, Greater London, was arrested in March that afternoon on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a baseball bat.

A 41-year-old woman from March was arrested late on Saturday night on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and false imprisonment.

Both have since been released from police custody to return on 16 June while further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Nicola Lamport said: “I would like to offer reassurance to the local community that incidents of this nature are rare in this part of the county.

“While we have made two arrests, are enquiries are very much ongoing therefore I would urge anyone who has information about what happened to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police online or call 101 and quote Operation Aroma.