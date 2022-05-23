Police were called at 4.30pm reporting a collision between a gold Nissan Terrano and a silver Peugeot 307 in Churchill Road.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by helicopter, where he remains in a stable condition.
Two occupants of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fled the scene on foot but were arrested later in the evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Both have been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.
Anyone with information about the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, should make a report online or via webchat quoting incident 341 of 22 May. Those without internet access should call 101.