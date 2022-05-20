Travellers who set up an illegal camp on a park in Peterborough have now moved on – but have left piles of rubbish behind them.

The group set up camp on a park in Thorney earlier this month.

Concerns were raised by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow around the group, and the impact they were having on the local community when they set up.

He said: “ The impact that this has had on the quality of life of residents has been considerable. There are reports of rubbish and human waste being left (which will have a significant clean-up bill to follow) and anti-social behaviour, including late night noise.

"As well as impacting upon residents, the longer the encampment lasts, the higher the clean-up costs will be.”

After the group moved on from Thorney, he said: “The travellers responsible for the unauthorised encampment at Thorney Park have left and moved to Crowland, and again parked up on a public park

“They will be removed. But I sincerely hope they are more considerate than they were when they visited my constituency.”

Rubbish left behind at the park

Work to clear up the rubbish is now taking place – with Mr Bristow saying the mess ‘will be cleared up - and the village will move on.’

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said teams started the work yesterday, and were continuing at the site today – although a final cost for the work had not yet been established.