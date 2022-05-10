Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Police to take action after reports travellers have left human waste at a park in Thorney.

Mr Bristow said a number of residents had contacted him about the issues on the park, located off Tavistock Road in Thorney since caravans arrived last week.

In a letter to Matthew Gladstone, chief executive of Peterborough City Council, Mr Bristow said: “You may be aware that over the last week an unauthorised traveller encampment has been set up at the Thorney Park, having broken through the Tavistock Road entrance and set up near the children’s play area.

Paul Bristow has called for action to remove the traveller camp

“A number of local residents have contacted me about this matter and informed me that more caravans are arriving by the day.

"The impact that this has had on the quality of life of residents has been considerable. There are reports of rubbish and human waste being left (which will have a significant clean-up bill to follow) and anti-social behaviour, including late night noise.

"As well as impacting upon residents, the longer the encampment lasts, the higher the clean-up costs will be.”

Mr Bristow added: “I understand that this unauthorised encampment is preventing the use of the park by local sports teams and clubs, including football training sessions and local scout activities. In fact the Cub Scouts just last week conducted a litter pick in the park – and they are due to use the park this week for their Athletics Badge – which is now at risk.

"I urge you to work with the Cambridgeshire Constabulary and use all powers available to ensure that these travellers are moved on at the earliest opportunity, a clean up is undertaken, and the use and enjoyment of the park is returned to the community.”

Chief Inspector Oliver Warsop, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We were contacted on Thursday (5 May) with reports of an unauthorised encampment in Thorney.

“Neighbourhood officers have visited the site to engage with the people at the encampment, as well as the wider community, and we are liaising with partners to resolve the situation.”