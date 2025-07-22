'Times are going to be difficult’ says Cambridgeshire and Peterborough crime commissioner amid police funding struggles

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston has spoken out on the force’s funding issues.

On July 16, a police and crime panel reviewed Mr Preston’s annual report for 2024/25 which detailed how he had continued to campaign against a “historically unfair funding formula” from the government, which he said was based on population data from 2013.

He said that Cambridgeshire Constabulary was one of the worst funded forces in the country due to the “outdated and inadequate” formula used and noted that he had gained support from local MPs in his efforts to secure a better deal.

Back in February this year, Mr Preston told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was “left with little to no choice” to increase the policing precept for taxpayers in 2025/26, equating to an increase of 27p per week for Band D properties, around £14 per year more than 2024/25.

He said that the force would have been unable to balance its books without raising the taxes.

Mr Preston said that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough won’t know it’s police funding envelope for the following year until December 2025, which he said gives the force “literally a couple of weeks” to plan how to use it.

Speaking on the funding problems after the recent police and crime panel meeting, Mr Preston said: “This is a year on year issue. I understand because the government, Home Office, and other Whitehall departments need to go through process, but it’s just not helpful receiving our grant allocation in December when we need to be planning for next year now.

“What we do know, it’s going to be on the previous funding formula so whatever we get we are still going to be one of the worst funded police forces in the country.

“Ultimately, policing is around people and having good people. We do not want to be losing good people and nor do the public.

“We know across the public sector that times are going to be difficult.”

In Cambridgeshire, police funding comes from two main sources including a central government grant and the policing precept of council tax.

In the previous financial year, the commissioner received a total of £197.3m funding – a £15.5m increase on 2023-2024, but a figure still too low for Mr Preston’s liking.

He said: “I would never argue that a police funding formula is based purely on population. That doesn’t make sense.

“You want money and resources to go to those areas of high harm and most need.

“I think it’s totally unfair that they’re using population data from 2013 when we know that this area has probably received one of the highest, if not the highest, increases in population of 10 per cent.”

Just recently, Cambridgeshire Constabulary announced the addition of 30 new community police officers following the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee that was launched in the county by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in April.

Mr Preston welcomed the recruitment and noted that it would help the chief constable respond to “increased demand”.

The Home Office confirmed that Cambridgeshire Constabulary is set to receive up to £209.6 million in funding for the current financial year – a 6.1% increase compared to 2024/25.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We will continue working with the police to ensure they have the resources they need to restore visible neighbourhood policing to our communities, and tackle the crimes that make people feel unsafe.”

They added: “The Home Office engages regularly with police finance representatives from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs’ Council, which provides an opportunity to highlight any potential pressures arising on policing budgets which may be of concern.”