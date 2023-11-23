News you can trust since 1948
Three arrested after reports of violence in Peterborough street that left one woman in hospital

Police said one woman suffered serious injuries in the incident in Parnwell
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT
Three people have been arrested following reports of violence in a Peterborough street that left one woman in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Saltersgate in Parnwell at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday) after police said they had received ‘reports of violence namely a group of at least four people with weapons.’

Police were called to Parnwell yesterday morning
Police were called to Parnwell yesterday morning
Police later said one woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Today officers have confirmed three people, all from Peterborough have been arrested.

A 47-year-old was arrested yesterday (22 November) for a public order offence and remains in custody.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested yesterday for a public order offence and remains in custody.

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday for a public order offence and also remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.