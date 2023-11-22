Woman seriously injured after reports of violence involving weapons in Peterborough street
A woman has suffered serious injuries after after violence broke out involving weapons in a Peterborough street this morning (November 22).
The incident started in Parnwell today. There have been reports of cars damaged in the area.
Police and paramedics were called. One woman has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Officers remain at the scene and investigations continue.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9am today with reports of violence in Saltersgate, Parnwell – namely a group of at least four people with weapons.
“The incident is believed to be isolated, with those involved known to each other.”
There is no information available at the moment on whether arrests have been made.