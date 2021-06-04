This is where £400,000 of funding will be spent to tackle theft and robbery in Peterborough city centre

The money has been made available from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said: ““This is excellent news for Peterborough and is all down to the hard work of Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Constabulary in pulling together the successful bid.

“I was pleased my team were able to offer advice and support, using the learning from their successful bid to the first round of the Safer Streets fund which delivered community safety measures in the Arbury area of Cambridge. The funding brings a total investment of £976,000 into Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and we are not looking to stop there.”

Safer Streets round 3 was launched by the Home Office yesterday (3rd June). This round will focus on interventions to improve the safety of women and girls and partners are already working hard to see what they can deliver for the residents of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Some of the interventions planned in Peterborough will include:

Additional street lighting and CCTV at the Stanley Park Recreation Ground to complement increased high visibility patrols and the establishment of a Friends of Stanley Recreation Ground to support a sustainable community led approach.

Tackling cycle theft in Peterborough City Centre through the installation of secure cycle lockers, holding cycle marking events and using hot spot patrolling.

Improvements as the Crescent Bridge underpass / footways, including improved lighting and landscaping to improve visibility for people using this space.

Improved lighting on Bridge Street combined with increased patrols and enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order already in place.

A programme which will work with young people identified at risk of becoming involved in county lines and other criminal activity.

Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities for Peterborough City Council, said: “We welcome this investment in Peterborough. The city council is working hard with its partners to create an environment on our streets which hinders those who commit crime or anti-social behaviour. These schemes will go a long way in helping us to achieve this.”