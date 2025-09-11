Thief who stole charity box from Peterborough takeaway jailed

A prolific thief who went on a stealing spree has been jailed after police found him asleep in the back of a stolen car – surrounded by goods he had pinched.

David Gabryelski, 21, of no fixed address but from the Cambridge area, targeted two businesses and 17 vehicles in less than a fortnight.

He first struck a takeaway in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on 26 August last year, where he stole the till and charity box. He also damaged a CCTV camera belonging to a neighbouring business premises.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The rest of his spree was carried out in Cambridge, where Gabryelski broke into a garage in Missleton Court and stole two bicycles on 2 September. One was found by a member of the public two days later.

Inset: David Gabryelski

“On the same evening, Gabryelski, cycled to St Bede’s Gardens where he smashed the window of a parked car and stole a bag from inside.

“The following day he stole a car from Blinco Grove and another from Verulam Way, which was later found abandoned with its windows smashed.

“Over a few days, Gabryelski broke into 15 vehicles where he stole a number of items including mobile phones, power banks, cash, sunglasses and a bank card.

“However, on 5 September officers came across a parked car which had been reported as stolen five days before.

“They found Gabryelski asleep on the back seat surrounded with a stash of about 90 stolen items.”

Last month, Gabryelski admitted to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage and 15 counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

At Cambridge Crown Court on 5 September Gabryelski was handed a prison sentence of two years and three months.

PC Edward Hyde, who investigated, said: “Gabryelski’s offending caused havoc for the residents of Cambridge and business owners in Peterborough.

“I hope that Gabryelski being jailed will bring closure to those affected by these terrible crimes and show the public how seriously we treat burglaries and theft.”

For useful advice on burglary prevention visit Cambridgeshire Police’s website.