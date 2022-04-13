Police are aware of around 35 street sex workers working in Peterborough, as officers target offences associated with prostitution in the city.

New Cambridgeshire police area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, Superintendent Neil Billany said tackling the issues around street prostitution - particularly in the Burghley Road area - was one of his top priorities when he spoke to The Peterborough Telegraph earlier this month.

Following the interview, Peterborough politicians spoke of the need to address anti-social behaviour around the issue, and councillor Shaz Nawaz, leader of the Labour party said it was vital support was offered to the sex workers as well.

Prostitution has been raised as an issue in Peterborough Picture: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images PPP-200906-152912003

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said regular enforcement action was taken in Peterborough.

The spokesman said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team, in conjunction with other partners, are aware of approximately thirty-five current street sex workers in the city, although not all of those identified as such are always engaging in street sex work at any one time.

“The local community have identified anti-social behaviour, street drinking and littering associated with the street sex workers themselves, in addition to reports of so-called ‘users’ kerb crawling in the area.