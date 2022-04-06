Superintendent Neil Billany took over the role as Peterborough and Fenland area commander last month - and he is looking to deal with the ‘low level’ crimes that make residents’ lives a misery.

He moved to the city from the Met Police, and he said some of the issues he dealt with in London were similar to those in Peterborough.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “One of the things we had was a longstanding problem with street prostitution. I quickly learnt we have a similar problem with here around Burghley Road and the area around there.

Superintendent Neil Billany at Thorpe Wood police headquarters EMN-220404-170018009

“It is these sort of problems that frustrate anybody.

“People will always bring it back to the things that really affect them and their quality life.

“So, for example, one thing that’s been flagged up to me already is around the city centre and some of the what might be described as lower level offences.

“I don’t see its low level. But it is some of the people that hang around the city centre that just make you feel a little bit unsafe for people.

“Lincoln Road has been put on the table in a lot of my meetings with sort of external councillors so that is going to be looked at.

“Street drifting I know has also been a problem, and as we get into the lighter and warmer evenings it is going to be more of an issue.

“There’s a lot of community angst around our response to that. We are working with the Safer Peterborough Partnership, so it’s not just a single agency response but actually sitting down with the local authority, and any other relevant bodies, in terms of what we can do to minimise the opportunity for the illegal activity that takes place.

“Some of the meetings are people are just want to park the cars up and meet with each other and talk about modifications they’ve made. They might have a noisy exhaust but it is legal, and then get the one person that does the burnout or the doughnut. Sadly, it’s the minority spoiling it for the majority.

Tackling burglaries and robberies will also be a priority for Supt Billany.

There was concern following a spate of burglaries in the Peveril Road area of the city earlier in the year, with residents speaking of feeling unsafe in their own homes.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, and will answer bail next week.

Supt Billany said; “Dwelling burglary will always be a big focus. It is one of the most horrific offences, when someone comes into your home and violates your most precious belongings. I don’t think there is an excuse for it and it remains one of the forces’ top priorities.