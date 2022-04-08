Politicians have welcomed a police pledge to tackle Peterborough’s prostitution problem after street workers and kerb crawlers have made residents’ lives a misery for too long.

From used condoms littering the floor to drug issues related to the trade, residents living in and around Burghley Road in the city have become used to the anti-social behaviour that street prostitution brings.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph this week, Superintendent Neil Billany, the new Cambridgeshire police area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said tackling the issue was one of his main priorities.

The news that Supt Billany would be focusing on the issue has been welcomed by politicians in the area.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said residents in the area had been raising the problem for a number of years - but had felt police had not dealt with the issue.

He said; “The problem has been that this has almost been tolerated in the city. But there have been a number of residents who are determined not to tolerate it.

“People are having to deal with used contraception all over the street, noises going on late into the night, kerb crawlers, children being approached.

“I am pleased to see the new commander is looking at it. I raised it with him when I met him a couple of weeks ago, and it has felt like it has not been a focus for police.

“It is these everyday issues that are impacting people’s quality of life.

“I am a big believer in the broken window theory - if we crack down on the small issues, then the environment for the bigger crimes is reduced.

“It is time the perpetrators of these offences start to feel scared that the police will come and prosecute them.”

Central ward councillor Mohammed Jamil also welcomed the news that police will be focusing on the issue.

He said; “The problem of prostitution in the Burghley Road area is something the residents have long complained about.

“As ward councillors we have tried in vain to get the police to take action, however, we have always been told that this is not a priority for them.

“I have attended many meetings with residents, council officers and police and no real long term solutions are ever developed.

“I am deeply encouraged by the comments made by the new area commander and look forward to working with him to resolve the problem of prostitution and the related drugs issue.”

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph this week, Supt Billany said of his experience of moving from The Met Police in London to Peterborough; “One of the things we had was a long standing problem with street prostitution. I quickly learnt we have a similar problem with it here around Burghley Road and the area around there.

“It is these sort of problems that frustrate anybody.