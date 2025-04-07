Teenage drug dealer from Peterborough jailed after £13,000 of crack cocaine found in car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emmanuel Oluwaseye jailed for more than three years

A teenage drug dealer has been jailed after police found almost £13,000 of crack cocaine and £1,780 in cash in his car in Peterborough.

Emmanuel Oluwaseye, 19, was arrested on 12 September last year after he ran from police officers as they went to intercept a drug deal.

Package containing drugs and phone thrown during police chase

Emmanuel Oluwaseye

Plain-clothed officers were on patrol around Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, when they spotted two drug users loitering in an underpass before Oluwaseye joined them on an e-scooter.

An officer approached just as drugs and cash were about to be exchanged, however Oluwaseye ran.

The officer chased after him, along with other officers who were nearby, when they saw Oluwaseye throw a package which was later confirmed to contain £690 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, and a “burner” phone.

He was arrested and gave police a false address, however it was later established he was staying at a flat in Vicarage Farm Road, Fengate, Peterborough.

Cash and drugs found during arrest

A search of his bedroom uncovered £800 worth of heroin and crack cocaine and a small amount of cannabis, as well as his passport with a vehicle logbook for a Vauxhall Astra which was found in the flat’s car park.

Inside the car officers found £1,780 in cash as well as £12,890 worth of crack cocaine and a mixing jug laced with the class A drug.

He answered “no comment” to all questions in interview, but a download of the burner phone showed messages indicating his involvement in drug dealing.

Oluwaseye, of Littlecote Drove, Walton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (3 April) where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, and acquiring criminal property – namely £1,800 in cash.

Cash seized to be donated to charity

He must forfeit the cash seized, which will be distributed to local charities and support services.

Detective Constable Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “This was a great piece of work by the Neighbourhood Support Team who were on plain-clothed patrols in an area known for drug use and dealing.

“From suspecting an initial drug deal on the street, this case snowballed with the team finding more and more drugs, along with recovering the phone he tried to ditch which proved to have vital evidence on it, leading to his conviction.

“Oluwaseye has previous convictions for drug offences in 2021 and 2022, so has clearly not learnt his lesson. Now that he is an adult and been handed several years in prison, I hope he has time to reflect on his actions.”